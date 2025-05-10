Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after India-Pak military understanding

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

The high-level meeting was held following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions. | Credit: X/@PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday (May 10) evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions.
 
NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.
 
The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
 
 
The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.
 
The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

