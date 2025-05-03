Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years

Modi, Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese, Anthony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his resounding victory and re-election as prime minister of Australia, and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

"Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership," Modi said on X.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

 

First Published: May 03 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

