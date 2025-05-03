Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

Indian intel sparks high-alert search at Colombo airport, Sri Lanka authorities say no suspects found on board

Srilankan Airlines

Srilankan Airlines | Image: X/@flysrilankan

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major security operation was launched at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport this afternoon after Indian agencies shared information that six individuals suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack had arrived in Sri Lanka on a flight from Chennai.
 
SriLankan Airlines confirmed that flight UL122, which landed at 11:59 a.m., was thoroughly searched upon arrival.
 
"Indian authorities had alerted Sri Lanka that six Pahalgam suspects were onboard the flight," said a police spokesperson. He added that the suspects were believed to have flown in on a Sri Lankan Airlines service from Chennai.
 
No suspects found
 
The search was carried out jointly by the Sri Lanka police, Air Force, and airport security teams. Despite the detailed inspection, no suspects were located on board. The airline said it had received the alert from the Chennai area control centre.
 

Also Read

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack: Intel had warned of terror strikes, say officials

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pahalgam attack: India halts all mail & parcel exchange with Pakistan

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba lauds navy officer's wife for peace appeal, slams Farooq Abdullah

PM Modi

PM Modi announces $200 million for modernisation of Angolan armed forces

pakistan Flag

Pakistan test-fires Abdali missile amid tensions over Pahalgam attack

 
"Upon its arrival in Colombo, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations," Sri Lankan Airlines said in a statement.
 
Pahalgam terror attack
 
On April 22, terrorists opened fire in the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. The victims included a Nepalese tourist and a local pony ride operator. Officials suspect the attackers had links to Pakistan. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the probe.
 
India’s swift diplomatic retaliation
 
Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, allowing it to stop or divert river waters that flow into Pakistan. Additionally, it has halted imports and parcels from Pakistan, banned Pakistani ships from its ports, and cancelled all valid visas for Pakistani nationals. Those still in the country were ordered to leave by Tuesday. India ships have also been barred from going to Pakistani ports. 
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese, Anthony

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

SL to table 'secret' defence deal with India in Parl: Prez Dissanayake

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to skip Russia's Victory Day parade, his deputy to represent India

Ship, Ships

India bars Pakistani vessels, stops its own ships from docking in Pakistan

India-Pakistan

India bans all imports from Pakistan over security, public policy concerns

Topics : Pahalgam attack Terrorsim sri lanka India-Sri Lanka flights terrorist attacks Colombo Port City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon