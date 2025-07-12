Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak, Russia sign agreement to revive Pakistan Steel Mills project

China was also in the race for getting the contract for the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) project that was originally built with Soviet assistance

The project aims to restart and expand steel production, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. | Representational

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and Russia have signed an agreement to restore and modernise the Pakistan Steel Mills project, marking a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries, according to media reports.

China was also in the race for getting the contract for the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) project that was originally built with Soviet assistance.

The agreement to revive the PSM in Karachi was signed at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow on Friday, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The project aims to restart and expand steel production, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, the APP said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, who is currently on a visit to Russia, said, "Reviving the PSM with Russia's support reflects our shared history and commitment to a stronger industrial future."  The PSM was originally built with assistance from the former Soviet Union in 1971, and had remained a lasting symbol of Pakistan-Russia ties, a statement issued by Press Information Department said.

 

The PSM had started crumbling in 2008, with thousands of new appointments and global recession among the factors for the downfall, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The steel mill recorded a loss of PKR 16.9 billion in 2008-09, which jumped to PKR 118.7 billion in five years.

Successive governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which had been in power from 2008 to 2018, had failed to efficiently run this industrial behemoth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Russia Steel sector

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

