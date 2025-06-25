Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / GPAT results 2025 to be out today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to check

GPAT results 2025 to be out today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to check

GPAT 2025 results are set to be announced today at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download their merit list, scores, ranks, and qualifying status online

university, college, education, education loan

GPAT 2025 merit list to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the GPAT 2025 results today, June 25. Candidates who took the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can view their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
 
The results will be published in the form of a merit list PDF, featuring candidate names, roll numbers, application IDs, scores out of 500, and ranks. This merit list will be publicly accessible and does not require login credentials.  Also Read: CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May
 
NBEMS will not send individual results via email or post. All candidates are required to check and download their results online. The scorecard download link for qualified candidates will be released separately through the candidate portal at a later date.
 

How to check and download GPAT 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the GPAT 2025 results:
  • Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the link titled “GPAT 2025 results PDF”.
  • Open the PDF file.
  • Use your roll number to check your qualifying status.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on the GPAT 2025 merit list?

The GPAT 2025 merit list will include:
  • Application ID
  • Roll number
  • Total marks (out of 500)
  • Rank obtained
Only candidates who meet the qualifying cut-off will be able to download their individual scorecards once made available. NBEMS will not issue separate communication regarding the release of scorecards.
 
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the merit list, scorecard release, and further admission-related announcements.

More From This Section

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

Exam results

CUET UG results 2025: NTA to announce scorecards soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

College students, students

TN SSLC, HSE supplementary exam hall ticket 2025 out today at dge.tn.gov.in

PremiumUS students, students in US

Education consultancies ask US visa applicants to review social media posts

SBI

SBI PO 2025 notification out for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, check details here

Topics : Indian education exam results Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon