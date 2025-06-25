Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / France's Safran to set up Rafale engine maintenance unit in Hyderabad

France's Safran to set up Rafale engine maintenance unit in Hyderabad

The upcoming unit, named Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, will specifically handle the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of M88 engines used in the Dassault Rafale aircraft

rafale, IAF

Earlier this month, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited also signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture key structural sections of the Rafale aircraft in Hyderabad.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French aerospace firm Safran on Tuesday announced a new facility in Hyderabad to support maintenance operations for Rafale fighter jet engines. The upcoming unit, named Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, will specifically handle the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of M88 engines used in the Dassault Rafale aircraft, reported news agency PTI.
 
The project is expected to generate around 150 jobs by the end of 2025. Additional phases could add up to 750 more positions, the report mentioned, citing a statement from the Telangana government.
 
Pierre Fernandez, general manager of Safran Aerospace, shared the update during a meeting with Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. “We look forward to expanding our presence with the upcoming Safran Aircraft Engine Services India, focused on LEAP engine MRO services and scheduled to be operational before the end of the year, as well as a newly announced fourth site to provide maintenance for the M88 military jet engine powering the Dassault Rafale,” Fernandez said.
 
 

Also Read

Rafale, Aircraft

In a first, Rafale fuselage to be made in India under Tata-Dassault tie-up

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale Fuselages in India

Dassault and Tata to locally manufacture Rafale fuselages in Hyderabad

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Understood tactical mistakes, rectified them: CDS Chauhan on Op Sindoor

A Revanth Reddy

'How many Rafale jets shot down by Pak?' asks Revanth Reddy; BJP responds

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India, France ink ₹64,000 cr pact to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy

 
Safran already runs two facilities in Hyderabad — one that manufactures electrical harnesses for CFM LEAP engines and Rafale fighters, and another that produces rotating parts for the LEAP engine’s low-pressure turbine, the report added.
 
“Over the past few years, Safran has benefited from significant support from the Telangana government. We are proud to contribute to the region’s dynamic aerospace ecosystem and to help position Telangana as a major hub for the aerospace industry in India,” the statement mentioned.
 
Earlier this month, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited also signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture key structural sections of the Rafale aircraft in Hyderabad. This will be the first time the fuselage of the Rafale will be built in India, for both domestic and export markets, at a facility Tata Advanced Systems is setting up in the city.

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pak Major who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed in Waziristan

Anil Ambani

Reliance Defence bags export order worth ₹600 cr from Germany's Rheinmetall

Indian army, security forces

Indian Armed Forces participate in 'Khaan Quest 2025' in Mongolia

China's President Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping to skip Brics Summit in Rio, Li Qiang to lead Chinese delegation

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

Topics : Rafale Rafale deal Safran BS Web Reports Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon