Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

Terrorism from Pak soil a breach of Indus Waters Treaty: India at UN event

India refutes Pakistan's claims of Indus Waters Treaty breach, citing cross-border terrorism. Both nations present opposing views at UN glacier conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

India placed the IWT in abeyance following a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. | Representational Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has dismissed Pakistan’s claims that it is violating the Indus Waters Treaty, saying instead that Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism is affecting the proper implementation of the agreement, according to a PTI report.
 
Speaking at the plenary session of the first United Nations conference on glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Friday, India’s Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that terrorism from Pakistani soil is itself a violation of the treaty.
 
“We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum. We strongly condemned such an attempt,” Singh said.
 
 
He pointed out that the situation has changed significantly since the treaty was signed, and that new developments warrant a fresh look at the treaty’s responsibilities.
 
He said these include “technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism”. The minister also highlighted the original intent behind the agreement, noting that it was founded on mutual goodwill.

Also Read

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Indian all-party team briefs Denmark on challenges of cross-border terror

Shahid Afridi

Kerala group in Dubai apologises after backlash over hosting Shahid Afridi

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

15% of Army time lost to fake news during Op Sindoor: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Colombia retracts statement on Pak, backs India after Tharoor's disapproval

Donald Trump, Trump

'Talked trade': Trump once again claims credit for India, Pak ceasefire

 
“However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with an ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions. Pakistan, which itself is in violation of the treaty, should desist from putting the blame of the breach of the treaty on India,” he added.

Pakistan’s objection at the conference

Earlier at the same event, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised India for holding the treaty in abeyance. He warned that any move to abandon the agreement could endanger lives and lead to serious consequences.
 
“India's unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin's water, is deeply regrettable,” Sharif said, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.
 
Sharif stressed that Pakistan would not tolerate any breach of the treaty, which he said was essential to millions of people.
 
Treaty put in 'abeyance' after Pahalgam terror attack
 
India had placed the IWT in abeyance following a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The move was part of several diplomatic punitive actions taken against Pakistan.
 
The IWT was signed in 1960 by India and Pakistan, with the World Bank acting as a guarantor. It outlines how water from the Indus river system - which includes five other rivers - is to be shared between the two countries.

Focus of the UN Conference

The three-day UN conference on glaciers aims to raise awareness about the role glaciers play in maintaining global ecological stability and tackling water-related challenges.
 
More than 2,500 delegates from 80 UN member states and 70 international organisations are taking part in the event, which ends on Saturday.

More From This Section

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Gurugram begins 'Operation Shield' drill today, blackout at 8 p.m.

Pete Hegseth

'Expanding our security partnerships with India': US Defence Secy Hegseth

PremiumRajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary

Defence ministry weighs licensing reform; DAP 2020 revision by Nov-end

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar

Haryana to hold statewide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 31

Haryana to hold statewide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 31

Topics : India Pakistan relations United Nations Indus Waters Treaty Tajikistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon