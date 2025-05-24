Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan put in abeyance principles guiding Indus Waters Treaty: MEA

Pakistan put in abeyance principles guiding Indus Waters Treaty: MEA

The MEA said that Pakistan had been stonewalling India's requests for a government-to-government negotiation over the treaty

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Reasi district of J&K on Monday. Water levels in the river have dropped sharply after its flow was restricted through Baglihar and Salal dams, days after India suspended Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan | photo: pti

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance is only a natural outcome of Pakistan putting in abeyance the principles, including friendship and goodwill, guiding the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs has told a parliamentary committee.

The MEA has said changes in the ground situation, including engineering techniques, climate change and melting of glaciers, have made a renegotiation of the treaty's terms imperative, a line that delegations visiting world capitals will also take in defending India's decision to put the agreement in abeyance after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Besides, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has noted in his briefing that the 1960 treaty in its preamble says that it is concluded in a "spirit of goodwill, and friendship". All these principles have in effect been held in abeyance by Pakistan, he added.

 

Misri had recently briefed a parliamentary committee on Indian actions, including Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, and has spoken to all seven multi-party delegations visiting 33 countries and the Europen Union to explain India's position following the conflict with Pakistan.

The MEA said that Pakistan had been stonewalling India's requests for a government-to-government negotiation over the treaty due to changes in the ground situation since it was signed.

Also Read

Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent representative at UN

Pak violated IWT spirit by inflicting 3 wars, terror attacks: India to UN

Jason Miller

Who is Jason Miller, the Trump aide now leading India's lobbying game?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India's farm sector growth may hit 3.5% in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mohmand Dam in Pakistan

China to speed up dam project in Pak amid India's Indus Treaty suspension

river

Centre plans to extend Ranbir canal on Chenab after Indus Treaty suspension

There is a compelling case for the treaty to be renegotiated to make it fit for the 21st century, as it was based on the engineering techniques of the 1950s and early 1960s, the MEA has said.

Other fundamental changes include climate change, melting of glaciers, the variation in quantities of water available in the rivers and demographics.

These, besides a quest for clean energy, mandate renegotiations for the distribution of rights and obligations under the treaty.

It added, "The treaty in its preamble says that it is concluded in a spirit of goodwill, and friendship. All these principles have in effect been held in abeyance by Pakistan. The unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with our ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions."  The MEA said it is only natural and well within India's right to hold the treaty in abeyance when the fundamental ground situations have changed completely.

Drawing a red line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said that blood and water can not flow together.

More From This Section

Bahrain

Indian all-party delegation reaches Bahrain to push anti-terror diplomacy

IndiGo

India to review IndiGo-Turkish airlines ties amid security concerns

pakistan Flag

India to push FATF to put Pakistan back in grey list at next review

Cargo, Navi Mumbai international airport, Airports, Mumbai airport freighter ban

Two acres of defence land cleared of encroachments near IGI airport

Brics

India leads capacity building initiative on digital transformation in Brics

Topics : Indus Waters Treaty Ministry of External Affairs India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon