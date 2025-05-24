Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian all-party delegation reaches Bahrain to push anti-terror diplomacy

Indian all-party delegation reaches Bahrain to push anti-terror diplomacy

The delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport

Bahrain

India's all-party delegation while entering in a hotel in Bahrain. (Screengrab: PTI)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party Indian delegation reached Bahrain on Saturday as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism.
 
The delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda was received by Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.
 
"The All-Party Delegation led by H E @PandaJay Member of Parliament arrived in Bahrain. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements," the Embassy of India in Bahrain posted on X.
The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.
 
 
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.
 
India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.
 
The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.
 

First Published: May 24 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

