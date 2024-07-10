PM Modi, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer hold 'extensive, fruitful' talks

Business Standard
The meeting, described as comprehensive by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, covered a wide array of subjects pivotal to both nations

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in "extensive and fruitful" discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Austria.
The meeting, described as comprehensive by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, covered a wide array of subjects pivotal to both nations.
Key areas of discussion included trade and investment, with both leaders expressing a commitment to enhancing economic cooperation. The talks also delved into science and technology, green energy, artificial intelligence, and startups, reflecting the shared interest in advancing technological and innovative collaborations.
Environmental and climate change issues were also on the agenda, with both leaders recognising the need for concerted efforts to address these global challenges. Cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties were highlighted as crucial elements in strengthening the bilateral partnership and fostering deeper mutual understanding and engagement between the two countries.
In addition to bilateral matters, PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of collaborative approaches to international challenges.
"Energising India-Austria ties! PM @narendramodi held extensive and fruitful talks with Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer today. Discussions covered various dimensions of the bilateral partnership, including trade & investment, S & T, green energy, AI, startups, environment & climate change, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the MEA spokesperson in a post on X.
PM Modi and Austrian Chancellor Nehammer also participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting, bringing together around 40 businesses from both nations to explore new economic opportunities and strengthen bilateral trade relations.
The two also addressed India-Austria joint press meet, following their delegation-level talks.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening for a day-long State visit. Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983.
PM Modi's visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

