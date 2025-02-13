Business Standard

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US NSA Michael Waltz in Washington

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. | Photo: X

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz here on Thursday.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting with Waltz was his first engagement of the day. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

After arriving at Blair House, the President's Guest House, Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday.

Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary, Modi said on X.

 

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the eight Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

