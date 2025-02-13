Business Standard

Trump aims to cut US trade deficit with India, push for fair trade deal

Trump's meeting with Modi will aim to build on defense sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology, an official said

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

The Trump administration wants to bring down the US trade deficit with India and hopes to have a fair bilateral trade deal with New Delhi in place in 2025, Trump administration officials said ahead of a summit between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Trump's meeting with Modi will aim to build on defense sales to ensure they are prioritizing American technology and the two sides are moving toward signing a new defense framework, one official said in a briefing for journalists ahead of the talks in Washington on Thursday afternoon.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

