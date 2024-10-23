Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi leaves for India after attending 16th Brics summit in Russia

PM Modi leaves for India after attending 16th Brics summit in Russia

"PM @narendramodi wraps up an impactful visit to Kazan and emplanes for New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kazan (Russia)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for home after wrapping up his two-day "impactful" visit to Russia where he attended the 16th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"PM @narendramodi wraps up an impactful visit to Kazan and emplanes for New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Modi arrived in the heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

In his address at the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said India supported dialogue and diplomacy and not war and called for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations.

 

Modi also flagged concerns over pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism and said the BRICS can play a positive role in taking the world on the right path.

The prime minister strongly pitched for "single-minded" focus and "firm support" of all in combating terrorism, asserting that there is no place for "double standards" to deal with the challenge.

More From This Section

South Africa flag

South Africa plans to ease visa rules for from India, China tourists

India-China flag

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on five Chinese products for 5 years

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prez to visit India from Oct 27-29 to boost bilateral ties: MEA

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

India-Pakistan reconciliation only way to stop terror attacks: PDP chief

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Brics leaders outline projects including cross-border payments system

He underlined the need to take "active steps" to stop the radicalisation of youths. The summit was attended by top leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi held bilateral talks with President Xi -- their first structured meeting in the last five years.

In the meeting, Modi underscored the need to not allow differences on boundary-related matters to disturb peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the issue and in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

He also held separate bilateral meetings with Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Besides India, Russia and China, the BRICS also has South Africa and Brazil. The grouping represents 24 per cent of the global GDP and 41 per cent of the world's population and positions itself as an economic counterweight to the West. The latest five entrants to the grouping are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

News Highlights: PM Modi leaves for India after attending Brics summit in Russia

BRICS Summit, BRICS, Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward, not war: PM Modi tells Brics

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brics Summit: Xi Jinping stresses need to 'build a peaceful Brics'

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Centre sanctioned 7,000 houses for internally displaced people: Manipur CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war: PM Modi at Brics summit

Topics : Narendra Modi BRICS Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon