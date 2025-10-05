Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin directs measures to reduce trade imbalance with India ahead of visit

Putin directs measures to reduce trade imbalance with India ahead of visit

Putin lauded India's nationalist government led by Modi, calling him a 'balanced, wise', and 'nationally oriented' leader

Vladimir Putin, Putin

"We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never," the Russian leader noted. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his anticipation for his upcoming visit to India in early December and has ordered the government to devise measures to soften the trade imbalance with India due to the heavy import of crude by New Delhi.

Speaking at the international Valdai discussion forum of security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in South Russia on Thursday evening, Putin underlined that Russia and India have never had any problems or tensions between them and always took actions by keeping in view their sensitivities.

"We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never," the Russian leader noted.

 

Putin highlighted the "special" nature of Russia-India relations since the days of the Soviet Union, when India was fighting for its independence. "In India, they remember this, they know it, and they value it. We appreciate that India has not forgotten it," he declared.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his friend, noting that he feels comfortable in their trustworthy interactions.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Five killed in large-scale Russian drone, missile strike on Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia rains drones, missiles on western Ukraine, Poland scrambles aircraft

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Hungary clings to Russian oil, gas as EU, NATO push to cut supplies

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 'paper tiger' jab at Russia echoes Mao's propaganda against US

airport, tourists, passengers

Munich Airport suspends flights again after fresh drone sightings

Putin lauded India's nationalist government led by Modi, calling him a "balanced, wise", and "nationally oriented" leader.

He remarked, "Everyone in India knows this well," particularly regarding India's decision to ignore US pressure to halt oil imports from Russia.

"The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation," Putin said.

He said that to remove the trade imbalance, Russia may buy more agricultural products and medicines from India. "More agricultural products may be purchased from India. Certain steps can be undertaken from our side for medicinal products, pharmaceuticals," Putin stated.

He noted the vast potential for economic cooperation between Russia and India but acknowledged the need to resolve specific issues to fully unlock these opportunities.

"We need to solve the whole range of tasks to unlock our opportunities and potential advantages," Putin said, identifying financing, logistics and payment bottlenecks as key concerns.

Putin also recalled that the declaration of a special strategic privileged partnership between Russia and India will soon celebrate its 15th anniversary, declaring, "That's what it really is."  He noted that, in their political relations, Russia and India almost always coordinate their actions.

"We always hear and take into account the positions of our countries on various key issues. Our foreign ministries work very closely together," Putin said.

Additionally, he welcomed the idea of a joint fund to develop AI and other cutting-edge technology proposed by Dr Arvind Gupta, Director General of New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), who was attending the Sochi forum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India UK

India, UK launch eight-day mega naval exercise in Western Indian Ocean

Modi, Narendra Modi

Nepal landslides: PM Modi says India ready to provide all possible help

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli military halts boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Qatar World Cup

JVs, tech tie-ups can help cut India's trade gap with Qatar: GTRI

India china

'Push towards normalisation in India-China border relations underway'

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia India Russia Trade ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon