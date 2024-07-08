Business Standard
PM Modi's Moscow visit draws 'jealous' eyes from the West, says Kremlin

'They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it,' said Peskov, addressing Western attitudes towards PM Modi's upcoming visit to Moscow

New Delhi: In this Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. PM Modi on Monday will embark on his two-day visit to Moscow Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Russia eagerly anticipates a “very important and full-fledged visit” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the latter prepares for summit-level talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, a trip the Kremlin suggests the West eyes with ‘jealousy’.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Moscow on July 8 and 9, accepting an invitation from President Putin to partake in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This marks his first visit to Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
During the summit, the leaders will delve into the breadth of India-Russia relations and discuss pressing regional and global issues, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. 

In Moscow, Prime Minister Modi’s schedule is set to be packed, offering opportunities for both formal and informal dialogues. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, noted in a VGTRK television interview on Saturday that the leaders anticipate extensive discussions, emphasising the significance of their informal exchanges.

“Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well,” Peskov said.

Peskov also highlighted the deep-seated strategic partnership between India and Russia, mentioning scheduled one-on-one and delegation-level talks at the Kremlin.

“We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” he stated, as reported by the Tass news agency.

Furthermore, Peskov expressed that the West's keen interest in PM Modi’s visit highlights its significance.

“They are jealous — that means they are closely monitoring it. Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it. And they are not mistaken, there is something to attach great importance to,” Peskov explained, addressing Western attitudes towards the upcoming visit.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi has maintained communication with President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, advocating for the war’s resolution and emphasising its impact on the global economy.

India’s stance reflects its enduring relationship with Russia, as it has not condemned Moscow’s actions and advocates for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Additionally, India’s purchase of discounted Russian crude oil has surged, despite the G7’s price cap and growing concern in Western capitals.

This visit, PM Modi’s first to Russia in nearly five years, follows his 2019 trip to Vladivostok for an economic forum.

Historically, the annual summit, which alternates between India and Russia, serves as the pinnacle of dialogue in their strategic partnership, with the previous meeting held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi during President Putin’s visit.

(With PTI input)

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

