Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit US from Sept 21-23 for Quad, UN 'Summit of the Future'

PM Modi to visit US from Sept 21-23 for Quad, UN 'Summit of the Future'

PM would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, others, the MEA said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.
Modi will attend the fourth Quad leaders' Summit at Wilmington in Delaware on September 21 that is being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the prime minister's trip.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit this year.
"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.
 
"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said.
On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MEA said.

More From This Section

PM Modi Ukraine visit

Modi 3.0 100-day foreign policy outcomes: Ukraine, Global South and more

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

What does India want from Bangladesh post Hasina ouster? Jaishankar reveals

PremiumWhy New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

Why New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

New Delhi: Indian Navy's contingent during the 66th Republic Day Celebration at Rajpath in New Delhi on Monday.

Top Navy commanders to review maritime security challenges at key meeting

Pakistan Army

How militants used PUBG game features to attack Pakistani police station

In New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.
"The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," the MEA said in a statement.
Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape, it said.

Also Read

bad loans

Phoenix ARC gets interest from 8-9 ARCs for Rs 3,550 cr retail NPAs sale

trade, Port, Container

Experts cite Red Sea crisis, logistical as issues impacting India's exports

PremiumCement

Cement makers may end H1FY25 with higher raw material costs, weak pricing

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB InVIT to raise Rs 2,667 crore via term loans to refinance existing debt

IND vs BAN Commentators

Tamim to Jadeja: Full list of commentators for India vs Bangladesh Tests

Topics : Quad Narendra Modi Indo-US partnership External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon