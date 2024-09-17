Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Phoenix ARC gets interest from 8-9 ARCs for Rs 3,550 cr retail NPAs sale

Phoenix ARC gets interest from 8-9 ARCs for Rs 3,550 cr retail NPAs sale

This portfolio put up for sale by Phoenix ARC includes 420 secured retail accounts of Rs 186.9 crore and 560,805 unsecured retail accounts totalling Rs 3,363 crore

bad loans

Illustration

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Phoenix ARC has received expressions of interest (EoIs) from 8-9 asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to acquire its Rs 3,550 crore of retail non-performing assets (NPAs), comprising secured and unsecured portfolios as a single lot, that were put up for sale, said sources aware of the development.

The ARCs expressing interest in acquiring the retail NPAs include Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL), which is backed by Avenue India Resurgence and State Bank of India; Omkara ARC; JM Financial ARC, supported by JM Financial; Encore ARC, backed by Encore Capital Group and ADV Partners; and International Asset Reconstruction Company (IARC), among others, according to sources.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Emails sent to Omkara ARC, JM Financial ARC, Encore ARC, and IARC did not elicit a response till press time. “At this time, we are not in a position to provide any comments on this matter,” said ARCIL in an emailed response.

Meanwhile, based on requests received from ARCs for extending the due diligence period as they needed more time, Phoenix ARC has decided to extend the timeline of the due diligence period from September 16 to September 24. Following the due diligence, binding bids will be invited on a full-cash basis on September 27, and the anchor bidder will be declared on October 7.

This portfolio put up for sale by Phoenix ARC includes 420 secured retail accounts of Rs 186.9 crore and 560,805 unsecured retail accounts totalling Rs 3,363 crore.

The private sector ARC has also planned a Swiss challenge auction for the assets on offer, using the anchor bid as the base bid. EoIs for the Swiss challenge auction will be invited by October 21, with due diligence permitted until November 4.

More From This Section

Indian Accounting Standards, IndAS, accounting, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions,

NFRA issues revised audit standards for public input to align with ISA 600

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

No tax rate reductions for old regime, clarifies Nirmala Sitharaman

Rupee

Rupee gains 2 paise to 83.84 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Foreign banks in regulatory standoff seek RBI relief on trading rules

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee expected to remain steady ahead of US Fed decision this week


Binding bids will then be solicited on November 8, and the highest bidder will be announced on November 21. Afterward, the anchor bidder will have the opportunity to match the highest bid, after which the successful bidder will be finalised on November 25.

Phoenix ARC had bought this portfolio of retail loans from multiple banks and has already recovered close to Rs 1,000 crore from these NPA accounts. Phoenix ARC has appointed BOB Capital Markets to assist and advise on the sale of the NPAs.

Also Read

bad loans

Phoenix invites bids from ARCs for sale of Rs 3,550 crore retail NPA

General Motors

Cruise to resume 'robotaxi' tests with safety drivers in Phoenix, Arizona

Infosys

Infosys enters collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to digitalise operations

kejriwal in court, kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, sanjay, Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM, AAP

LIVE news: Court dismisses Kejriwal's pleas against summons in excise case

Startup funding

Redcliffe Labs raises $42 mn in Series C funding to expand across India

Topics : Phoenix ARC Retail NPA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon