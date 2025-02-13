Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Trump to hold press conference after their meet: White House

PM Modi, Trump to hold press conference after their meet: White House

PM Modi's discussions with Trump are expected to focus on areas such as two-way trade, energy, technology and immigration

Modi Trump

US President Donald Trump and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a press conference. | PTI Photo

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a press conference on Thursday when they meet in Washington, the White House said, a rare press briefing by the Indian leader. 
Modi held a press conference with former President Joe Biden during a 2023 visit, but it is unusual for him to take questions from the media beyond occasional interviews, mostly around the time of elections. 
He has not held a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister in 2014. In May 2019 he attended a press conference but took no questions. 
Modi's discussions with Trump are expected to focus on areas such as two-way trade, energy, technology and immigration.
 
Their joint press conference with Trump is set for 1710 ET (2200 GMT), the White House said on Wednesday. 
During the 2023 event with Biden, Modi denied there was religious discrimination in India in reply to a question. His claim was disputed and dismissed by rights advocates who have documented abuse of minorities in the South Asian nation. 
The journalist who asked the question was later attacked online by Modi's supporters, with the Biden administration condemning the attacks.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

More From This Section

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Both India, US realise China is biggest threat in Indo-Pacific, says expert

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India offers multi-barrel rocket system Pinaka to France amid growing ties

Tulsi Gabbard, PM Modi

PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, discusses India-US ties

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

India, France sign pact on modular reactors, launch roadmap on AI

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Washington DC to rousing welcome by Indian diaspora

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi US India relations White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon