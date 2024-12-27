Remembering Manmohan Singh: Top 20 quotes of India's former prime minister

The former Prime Minister of India, who is also known as the architect of India's economic reforms, took his last breath at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night, at the age of 92.
Singh was admitted to AIIMS' emergency ward at around 8.30 pm in a critical condition where he was treated for age-related illnesses. AIIMS bulletin reported that he had lost consciousness at home.
Manmohan Singh was the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government. The economic reforms introduced by him in 1991 saved India from falling into bankruptcy and directed the country into an era of economic liberalisation.
Born in Punjab in 1932, Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and he retired from the Rajya Sabha after 33 years of service. During his tenure as PM, he focused on economic reforms, inclusive growth and India's global integration.
Singh's last rites will take place in the national capital on Saturday and the government has declared a seven-day mourning period in the country.
Top 20 quotes of former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh
- "The reforms we undertook in 1991 have yielded rich dividends. They have made India one of the fastest-growing economies in the world."
- "The future generations will judge us not by the number of cars we own or the size of our houses but by the number of people we have moved out of poverty."
- "Globalization has thrown up new challenges, but it also offers enormous opportunities. It depends on how we handle it."
- "India is an old country but a young nation. And like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am confident that the world will see the real potential of India emerge."
- "Corruption is the enemy of development, and of good governance. We must relentlessly fight against it."
- "The future belongs to those who embrace knowledge, technology, and innovation."
- "We are a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society. We must celebrate our diversity and use it to build a more inclusive and equitable society."
- "India must become a major player in shaping the global knowledge economy of the 21st century."
- "Economic growth must be combined with equity, and wealth must reach the common man."
- "Service to the nation is the highest calling for any citizen."
- "Education is the single most important factor that will determine the future of our country."
- "Every challenge can be an opportunity if we look at it in the right spirit."
- "Climate change is a global challenge that calls for a global response."
- "Scientific research and technological development are the engines of economic progress."
- "India lives in its villages, and we must ensure that they become part of the growth story."
- "Good relations with our neighbors are essential for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region."
- "Terrorism poses a great challenge to our society. We must act firmly and decisively to counter it."
- "Democracy is not just a form of government; it is an article of faith for our people."
- "Economic policies must be socially inclusive, ecologically sustainable, and growth-oriented."
- "Our aspirations must be matched by the determination to act. India’s future lies in our hands."