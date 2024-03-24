Sensex (    %)
                             
Poland activates aircrafts after Russian cruise missile enters its airspace

It came after Ukrainian officials reported Russia had launched about 20 missiles and seven Shahed attack drones targeting the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, which is near the Polish border

Missile, missile test

Representative image. Photo: X@ANI

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Poland on Sunday activated its aircraft after a Russian cruise missile aimed at Ukraine entered its airspace, CNN reported.
"On March 24 at 4:23 a.m., there was a violation of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched tonight by the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation," the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on X.
"The object flew into Polish [air]space near the village of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and spent 39 seconds in it," Operational Command said. "It was observed by military radar systems throughout its flight."
It came after Ukrainian officials reported Russia had launched about 20 missiles and seven Shahed attack drones targeting the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, which is near the Polish border. There were also multiple explosions reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, CNN reported.
Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi said the missiles had targeted critical infrastructure, but that no hits were reported in the city of Lviv itself.
Operational Command said on X that both Polish and allied aircraft had been activated.
"All necessary procedures to ensure the security of Polish airspace have been activated," the Command added.
"The Polish Military is continuously monitoring the situation on Ukrainian territory and remains on constant alert to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," it said, CNN reported.
The last time Russia violated Poland's airspace was on December 29, 2023. The Polish military said at the time "an unidentified airborne object" had entered its airspace from Ukrainian territory, and later Poland's most senior military officer said "all indications" suggested it was a Russian missile.
Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a series of blasts had occurred in the Ukrainian capital, with missile fragments falling in the Desnianskyi district.
"Explosions in the capital. Air defense is active. Do not leave your shelters," Klitschko said.
He added that fire and rescue units were heading to the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Poland

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

