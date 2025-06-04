Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath to hold defence talks with Australian counterpart Marles today

Rajnath to hold defence talks with Australian counterpart Marles today

Both leaders will discuss regional and global security issues and the deepening of defence cooperation ties

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

On May 23, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Richard Marles on his reappointment as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Both leaders will discuss regional and global security issues and the deepening of defence cooperation ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi today, to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen Defence Cooperation. Defence and security are key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations committed to peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific."

 

Marles is travelling to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in the South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government's commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, INS Vikrant, Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of Naval Staff

India will fight terror with methods Pakistan 'can't imagine': Rajnath

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's defence production hits ₹1.46 trn, exports at ₹24k cr: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh approves execution of indigenous fighter jet programme

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indian forces acted like surgeons during Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

IMF funding to Pakistan akin to backing terror, says Rajnath Singh

During his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Deputy Prime Minister will discuss ongoing Australian support for both nations' sovereign capability development, the release added.

In Indonesia, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet his counterpart to reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of the visit, Marles said, "Australia values our relationships with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific. Our deepening cooperation is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient."

"I look forward to meeting leaders and welcome productive discussions on how we can work together to shape a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region that is respectful of sovereignty," he added.

On May 23, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Richard Marles on his reappointment as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor

Indian delegation in US to push anti-terror message, discuss Op Sindoor

Indian Passport, Passport

3 Indians who went missing in Iran rescued and released by Tehran police

BRO flood relief

BRO working 24x7 to aid rain-hit Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal: Defence Min

defence ministry

Defence Ministry urges media to respect privacy of armed forces personnel

India-US

US balks at India-Russia defence ties: What's delaying Washington's deals?

Topics : Rajnath Singh Australia India Australia defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon