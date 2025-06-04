Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3 Indians who went missing in Iran rescued and released by Tehran police

3 Indians who went missing in Iran rescued and released by Tehran police

Three Indian nationals from Punjab, missing in Iran since May 1, have been rescued by Tehran police after a hostage-taker operation, the Iranian embassy in India confirmed

All three men were stopped in Iran on May 1 while en route to Australia. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

The Iranian embassy in India confirmed on Tuesday that three Indian nationals, who had gone missing in Iran, were safely rescued.
 
“Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran,” the embassy posted on its official X handle.
 
  According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, the men, all from Punjab, were stopped in Iran on May 1 while en route to Australia. They had been promised lucrative employment opportunities in Australia by a local travel company.
 

The Tehran-based Tasnim News outlet reported that the group was 'freed' during a police operation targeting hostage-takers in Varamin, a district in south Tehran.
 
The Indian embassy had earlier issued a statement on May 28, saying the families of the missing men had approached with concerns over their sudden disappearance.
 
"Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy had strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy," the statement read.
 
The following day, the Iranian embassy in India assured that the case was being actively monitored by the Consular Affairs Department of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They also issued a cautionary note to Indian citizens: “Not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries.”

Topics : Tehran BS Web Reports Iran Indian embassy

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

