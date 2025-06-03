Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence Ministry urges media to respect privacy of armed forces personnel

Defence Ministry urges media to respect privacy of armed forces personnel

The Defence Ministry has issued an advisory asking media to avoid personal coverage of military officers and families, stressing respect for privacy during operations like Sindoor

The advisory reiterated that while officers serve in public-facing roles, their families are private individuals and must be treated with due respect. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday issued a media advisory urging all media outlets to exercise restraint and sensitivity when reporting on senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces and their families.
 
The advisory raised concerns about increasing intrusion into the personal lives of officers, particularly in the context of coverage around Operation Sindoor.
 
Ministry warns against personal intrusion into military families’ lives
While acknowledging the media’s role in highlighting the accomplishments and sacrifices of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the ministry expressed grave concern over recent coverage that has crossed professional boundaries.
 
“It has come to the attention of the Ministry that this increased focus has extended beyond professional coverage into the personal lives of the officers and their families,” the advisory stated.
 

It noted that journalists had visited officers’ homes and approached their family members to seek content unrelated to official duties. Some media coverage also featured personnel involved in Operation Sindoor.
 
Conduct described as inappropriate and compromising
The ministry called such conduct “deeply inappropriate and potentially compromising to the dignity, privacy, and safety of the officers and their families.”
 
The advisory reiterated that while officers serve in public-facing roles, their families are private individuals and must be treated with due respect.
Ministry outlines guidelines for responsible reporting 
According to the advisory, the following guidelines have been issued to media houses:
 
Do not visit or contact the private residences or family members of serving or retired armed forces personnel for personal stories, unless officially authorised.
 
Avoid publishing or broadcasting personal information such as home addresses, family photographs, or any details unrelated to public interest.
 
Limit coverage to professional and operational aspects of military activity, and avoid speculation or reporting on private lives.
 
Respect boundaries of privacy and confidentiality, especially during active operations or periods of heightened security.
 
Commitment to transparency and respect for dignity
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication and constructive engagement with the media.
 
“At the same time, it appeals to all media stakeholders to maintain responsible journalistic standards, respecting the personal space and dignity of those who serve the nation, and their families,” the advisory concluded.
 

Topics : Ministry of Defence Operation Sindoor Indian Defence forces Indian media firms media industry

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

