Russia reduces railway exports of gasoline by 26.5% in April so far

Russia banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1 except to a Moscow-led economic union and some countries, with which it has direct inter-government agreements on fuel supplies

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has reduced gasoline exports by rail in April 1-14 by 26.5% from the same period in March due to an export ban, according to industry data and Reuters calculations.
 
Russia banned gasoline exports for six months from March 1 except to a Moscow-led economic union and some countries, with which it has direct inter-government agreements on fuel supplies, such as Mongolia.
 
In March alone, gasoline exports halved from February to 323,000 metric tons.
 
Russian fuel production has been dented by drone strikes from Ukraine, which says its attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival and has suffered damage to its infrastructure from Russian air strikes.

In the first 14 days of April, the supplies by rail amounted to 65,553 tons, of which almost a third, or 19,082 tons were delivered to Mongolia.
 
Kyrgyzstan received 17,208 tons of Russian gasoline, Uzbekistan got 12,022 tons, while Tajikistan imported 11,633 tons.
Russia's seaborne oil product exports fell 4.2% in March from the previous month to 10.178 million tons due to unplanned maintenance at refineries and the export ban.
 
In 2023, total gasoline output in the country reached almost 44 million tons. In the first quarter 2024 it stood at 11.1 million.
 

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

