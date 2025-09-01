Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia studying investment needs to make Su-57 fighter jets in India

Russia studying investment needs to make Su-57 fighter jets in India

India has stated that it has a requirement for at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets and the Russian Su-57 along with the American F-35 is a contender for the project

Russia's Su-57 Felon fifth-generation fighter. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Russian side from its topmost level has been asking India to buy the Su-57 fighter jets. India was part of the Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project till 8-10 years ago but backed out due to some issues. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Amid growing bonhomie with New Delhi, Russia is carrying out studies to determine the level of investments that it would require to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet in India.

India has stated that it has a requirement for at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets and the Russian Su-57 along with the American F-35 is a contender for the project.

Indian public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited already licenses manufactures the Russian origin Su-30 MKI fighter jets in its Nashik facility, which, if required, can be used for the Su-57 jets. The Russian agencies concerned are carrying out studies to determine the level of investments they will have to make to manufacture the aircraft in India, defence sources told ANI.

 

There are other facilities in India also where a number of other Russian origin equipment is manufactured and can be used for being used in the fifth-generation fighter aircraft production, if required to be manufactured in India and can also help in reducing costs, they said.

India and Russia have been coming closer at a time when the US administration has been constantly attacking the government of India and imposing tariffs on Indian businesses.

A number of defence projects have been discussed between the Indian and Russian leadership in the recent past where the Indian side has asked for high-end air defence systems like the S-500 and the S-400 along with other equipment.

The Russian side from its topmost level has been asking India to buy the Su-57 fighter jets. India was part of the Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project till 8-10 years ago but backed out due to some issues.

Sources said the possibility of reviving the old project cannot be ruled out at the moment in view of the global environment.

The US administration has also been trying to push the F-35 deal with India.

India is also working to produce its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft project for which clearance was given last year itself, and the first aircraft is likely to be ready for commissioning by the year 2035, and its first flight is likely by the year 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia India Russia Fighter jet India

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

