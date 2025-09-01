Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US joint military drill 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' begins in Alaska on Sep 1

India-US joint military drill 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' begins in Alaska on Sep 1

The 14-day 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' is set to take place amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington over US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment 'Bobcats' of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US, the

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Military contingents from India and the US will engage in a spectrum of tactical drills, including the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems, as part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska, beginning September 1, officials said.

The 14-day 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' is set to take place amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington over US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

The drills, which will also involve heliborne operations, will be held from September 1-14.

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment 'Bobcats' of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

 

"Over two weeks, the troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems," it said.

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska in the US to participate in the 21st edition of the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'.

Subject matter experts from both the armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS (unmanned aerial system) and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics, it said.

The exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from "live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges," the ministry said.

Topics : US India relations India US Military drills

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

