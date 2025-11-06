Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

A cordon and search operation is underway to track down at least two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday in which a jawan sustained injuries.

According to sources, the terrorists engaged in the encounter are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

"The search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. However, there has been no exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon," a senior security official said.

 

The operation is being assisted by drones and sniffer dogs, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to further strengthen the cordon, the official added.

Security forces have been actively monitoring the movement of terrorists in the mountainous district, which has witnessed multiple encounters in recent months.

Kishtwar has seen six encounters in the past seven months as forces continue their crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the region, which shares borders with Doda and Udhampur districts.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

