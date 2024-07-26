S Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts on sidelines of Asean

Jaishankar is in the Laotian capital to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the Asean framework in the format of Asean-India. | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brunei and New Zealand and discussed various aspects of bilateral collaboration, including education and agriculture technology. Jaishankar is in the capital of the Laos People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from New Zealand, Winston Peters, also the country's deputy prime minister. "Always enjoy meeting DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand. Discussed education, agriculture technology, Pacific Islands & cricket," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with his counterpart from Brunei, Dato Haji Erywan.

The two leaders launched the logo, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.



"Confident that our warm and friendly ties will prosper further," Jaishankar said.

He also met Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvo ng Bouddakham; Minister of Industry and Commerce, Malaithong Kommasith; Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sanya Praseuth; and Special Envoy Alounkeo Kittikhoun.

"Thank Ambassador Prashant Agrawal for hosting us," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is in the Laotian capital to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the Asean framework in the format of Asean-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and Asean Regional Forum (ARF) to further deepen India's ties with the bloc, as New Delhi marks a decade of Act East Policy.

In his remarks at the opening session of the Asean-India Foreign Ministers Meeting earlier on Friday, Jaishankar said that Asean is the cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision.