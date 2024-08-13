Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Australia condemn terrorism, emphasise on international cooperation

India, Australia condemn terrorism, emphasise on international cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional and global terrorism threat assessment

India-Australia ties

The two sides agreed to hold the 15th Meeting of JWG on counterterrorism in Canberra.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Australia have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, an MEA release said.
They also condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, the MEA release said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This was discussed at the 14th meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in Delhi on August 12.
KD Dewal, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Richard Feakes, Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, led the respective delegations of experts to discuss the global counter-terrorism challenges and the ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the domestic, regional and global terrorism threat assessment. They discussed counter-terrorism challenges related to the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing, and the nexus between organised crime and terrorism, among other issues.
Both sides also discussed cooperation in regional, global and multilateral fora such as UN, GCTF, FATF, ARF, IORA and with QUAD partners to combat global terrorism.

More From This Section

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

B'desh protestors set ablaze Setu Bhaban in Dhaka, vehicles charred

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus, urges patience before judging his govt

US Visa

US Consulate Kolkata offers fastest visa issuance for your ticket to the US

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

10 months & counting: How long will Israel-Hamas war last? Fitch has answer

India's Bangladesh bets surged before crisis

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

The ongoing co-operation in counter-terrorism is an important element of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The two sides agreed to hold the 15th Meeting of JWG on counterterrorism in Canberra on a mutually convenient date, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Earlier today, the sixth India-Maritime Security Dialogue was held in Canberra, an MEA release said.
In the meeting, the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a safe and secure maritime environment conducive to inclusive growth and global well-being, MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

quad 2024

Officials from Quad countries review progress made since May 2023 summit

Premiumtrade, India Australia trade

Eyeing 2025 polls, Aus aims early completion of trade deal with India

Premiumquad, Malabar excercise

Aukus focus: The strategic pivot to France

Service Sector PMI

India seeks arbitration proceedings with Aus under WTO rules on services

Premiumtrade, India Australia trade

India, Australia to speed up trade deal after Lok Sabha elections

Topics : India Australia Australia Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon