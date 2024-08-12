Jaishankar concludes his Maldives visit, both nations sign several MoUs

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar concluded his Maldives visit on Sunday. During his visit to Male, Jaishankar signed MoUs on capacity building and inaugurated six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. Jaishankar also called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and reviewed bilateral relations with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, the statement added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In his meeting with Muizzu, he extended greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muizzu appreciated India's continued developmental assistance provided to the Maldives and reaffirmed his commitment to deepen the India-Maldives relationship further. At the President's Office, EAM and the Foreign Minister jointly inaugurated, in the presence of President Muizzu, India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project of water and sewerage network in 28 islands of Maldives, the statement said.

In his meeting with his counterpart, Moosa Zameer, EAM held productive discussions as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-Maldives defence and security partnership.

EAM also met the Ministers of Finance and Economic Development & Trade and the Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority and discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries. During these interactions, the Maldivian side appreciated India's support to the overall development of Maldives, including social, infrastructural and financial sectors. EAM also met a delegation from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) led by its President Abdulla Shahid, the statement said.

MoUs on capacity building of additional 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and on the introduction of UPI in Maldives were exchanged. Six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under grant assistance from India in the areas of mental health, special education, speech therapy and street lighting were also jointly inaugurated. EAM along with Zameer and Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim, planted a sapling at the Lonuziyaaraiy Park as part of Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative and Muizzu's 5 Million Tree Project, the statement said.

EAM accompanied by the Foreign Minister and Minister of Construction & Infrastructure of Maldives, visited the India-assisted Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) site and jointly reviewed the progress of this flagship development project that will connect Male with the adjoining islands of Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. EAM also interacted with Indian community members in Male and appreciated their contribution to India-Maldives relations, the statement added.

EAM also visited Addu city on Sunday, during which he, along with the Foreign Minister and Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, jointly inaugurated the Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project and Addu Detour Link Bridge Project.

The visit highlights the importance of the Maldives, India's maritime neighbour, as a key partner in the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and India's Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.