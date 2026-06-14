Six strategic breakthroughs place India among elite missile powers

The latest achievement came this week when the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests of two world-class next-generation interceptor missiles and the maiden trial of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha coast.

Defence sources said the twin tests of interceptors (AD-I and AD-II) and the anti-ship missile demonstrated a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) shield and India's ability to neutralise long-range threats, including intercontinental ballistic missile, while simultaneously enhancing maritime strike capabilities.

"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems have been designed and developed with the latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the achievement. "These tests have successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nations defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats," he said on social media platform X.

Taken together, the six achievements represent one of the most significant periods in India's strategic weapons development.

Describing how a BMD system functions, the sources cited above said targets are first tracked by radars, which continuously monitor their speed, altitude and trajectory before passing commands to launch the interceptors.

Interception is executed in one of two ways – the interceptors either use 'hit-to-kill' kinetic energy to physically crash into the threat or detonate the target to destroy or disable it before impact.

Launched in 1999, a year after Pakistan conducted its nuclear test, India's BMD programme has now launched projects code named AD-AH and AD-AM to counter cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles and missiles that carry multiple independent nuclear warheads.

The accomplishment follows another series of strategic successes in May, when India validated three critical technologies – an advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARRA) glide weapon system, and a scramjet combustor technology that forms the foundation of future hypersonic missile programmes.

While MIRV-equipped Agni missiles enhance India's nuclear deterrent, the BMD system aims to protect strategic assets and the country from hostile missile attacks. The hypersonic and glide weapon programmes will ensure that India remains competitive in next-generation warfare technologies being pursued by major military powers.