Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / SL president Dissanayake says no regret over Adani exit from energy project

SL president Dissanayake says no regret over Adani exit from energy project

Adani last week announced that they were quitting the over USD 400 million investment for its green energy project in the northeastern region of the island

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake here on Monday said his government does not have any regret over Adani Group quitting its green energy projects in the island.

"We have got an offer to provide wind power at 4.65 US cents so why would we cry over losing an offer at 8.26 cents?" Dissanayake, who is also the finance minister, said without naming the Adani Green Energy during his 2025 Budget presentation.

Adani last week announced that they were quitting the over USD 400 million investment for its green energy project in the northeastern region of the island.

"There are those who are crying claiming an investor had left the country," Dissanayake said, referring to opposition criticism that the NPP government policies would scare away potential investors.

 

Adani Group left the project after the Dissanayake government decided late in December to review the Adani wind power project and renegotiate the power purchase agreement.

Also Read

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Dissanayake govt unveils first budget, eyes 5% growth for Sri Lanka in 2025

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over arrest of 14 fishermen by SL Navy

Parliament, New Parliament

Opposition MPs protest against arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka

Where strongman failed, women are fueling a democratic revival in Sri Lanka

Where strongman failed, women are fueling a democratic revival in Sri Lanka

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Sri Lanka to renegotiate wind power purchase pact with Adani Green Energy

The project had also met legal snags with environmentalists moving the Supreme Court, claiming it would pose a threat to migratory birds.

Dissanayake in his presidential campaign for the September presidential election had vowed to annul Adani projects in Sri Lanka.

Adani is also involved in developing the western container terminal of the island's main Colombo port, which is nearing completion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi Qatar

PM Modi personally receives Amir of Qatar in diplomatic gesture at airport

trade

US reciprocal tariff of up to 20% may cut India's exports by 3-3.5%: SBI

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Qatar PM

India, Qatar to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, investments

Aircraft, F 35

INC slams Trump's F-35 fighter jet offer, Russia makes its own pitch

Govt plans more tariff changes to curb US President Trump's trade threats

Govt plans more tariff changes to curb US President Trump's trade threats

Topics : India-Sri Lanka Adani Group Power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon