Cong MP moves adjournment motion over arrest of 14 fishermen by SL Navy

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over arrest of 14 fishermen by SL Navy

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also pointed out that it is not an 'isolated incident' as in recent weeks, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained Indian fishermen on several occasions

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

He demanded the Centre should press Sri Lanka for the immediate release of the 14 fishermen and their boats while ensuring such incidents cease

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss and demanded a discussion on the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his notice, Tagore mentioned that on February 9, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 14 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangschimadam for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

"These fishermen, operating from two boats, 'were caught while fishing near the IMBL. Despite no significant evidence of illegal activity, they were arrested and taken to Sri Lanka for legal proceedings," he said.

The Congress MP also pointed out that it is not an "isolated incident" as in recent weeks, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained Indian fishermen on several occasions, including on February 3 and January 26.

 

"Moreover, on January 28, a Sri Lankan Navy firing incident near Delft Island injured five Indian fishermen, with two seriously wounded. The persistent arrests and harassment are affecting the livelihood of thousands of fishermen in Tamil Nadu, particularly those in Rameswaram and Mandapam. This situation is causing unnecessary distress to our fishing communities," Manickam Tagore said.

Further, he demanded the Centre should press Sri Lanka for the immediate release of the 14 fishermen and their boats while ensuring such incidents cease.

"Initiate urgent discussions with Sri Lanka to resolve the issue and protect our Fishermen's sights. Strengthen surveillance and support for Indian fishermen in disputed waters and demand the prompt release of the detained fishermen and their boats," Tagore demanded.

Fourteen fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly entering the waters of the island country, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

14 fishermen including A John Bose (39), R Anthony Isrose (20), A Nilakaran (44), N Nigithan (16), T Jesu Poongavanam (42), S Anthony Santhiya (19), M Kaarlose (21), S Nishanth (38), T Tuwiston (21), Ayyavu, R Anthony Dimac (34), and S Arulandham (43), A Jelestin (55), V Anthony Aaron (38) were arrested.

Authorities are investigating the incident at Mannar Naval Camp. This incident has created turmoil among Rameswaram fishermen.

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday called on the central government to take urgent steps to secure the release of 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Sri Lanka fishermen release Lok Sabha Indian National Congress Congress

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

