Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels around its territory

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit

China Taiwan

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated maneuvers by China around Taiwan.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported 11 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels until 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to the MND, nine out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier on Sunday, the MND detected nine sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two Chinese balloons until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft, six vessels around its territory

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan says TSMC's move to invest $100 bn in US not due to Trump's pressure

C.C Wei, Chairman and CEO of TSMC

TSMC to invest $100 bn in US expansion on strong customer demand: CEO

TSMC

TSMC's CEO to hold press conference at Taiwan presidential office

Kalyani Powertrain Ltd

Kalyani Powertrain, Compal partner to make 'X86 platform' servers in India

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe," Taiwanese MND said in a post on X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated maneuvers by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by the Taipei Times.

Currently, China is conducting the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is an annual assembly of the Chinese government known as the "two sessions," as reported by the Taipei Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner to Mauritius

Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius expects key maritime security deals

PremiumNew development bank

IMF's Pak loan review: India to question Pakistan's Brics Bank stake plan

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Army, IAF, and Navy chiefs push for 'Aatmanirbharta' to win future wars

Premiumjets, fighter jets

Govt 'in talks with 4 countries' for advanced jet-engine programme

Tariq Hameed Karra, INC, Congress, Jammu and Kashmir, Central Shalteng

Centre, L-G clueless on Kathua security crisis: Congress J-K chief

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon