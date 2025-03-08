Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft, six vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft, six vessels around its territory

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by Taipei Times

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported two sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected until 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to the MND, eight Chinese balloons were also detected around Taiwan.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today, 8 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND wrote on X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary

 

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by Taipei Times.

Currently, China is conducting the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is an annual assembly of the Chinese government known as the "two sessions," as reported by Taipei Times.

Shi Taifeng, the head of the United Front Work Department, has gathered a specialised task force focused on disseminating misinformation regarding the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan's semiconductor investments in the US, as revealed by a national security source speaking on the condition of anonymity.

This wave of misinformation is a primary concern for Beijing, the source relayed Shi's comments made during the "two sessions," as noted by Taipei Times.

Given the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's shifting policies, China aims to "instill doubt in the Taiwanese populace about the US and foster animosity toward Trump, while ensuring that divisions within Taiwan remain significant and enduring," the source stated, as reported by Taipei Times.

This fresh wave of cognitive warfare intends to propagate narratives suggesting that Trump seeks to betray Taiwan, that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will become American, and that Taiwan will ultimately succumb to China, the source indicated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese army Chinese navy

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

