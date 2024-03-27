Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Underlying fact is that Palestinians have been denied homeland: Jaishankar

Hamas launched a horrific terror attack in Israel on October 7 killing more than 1200 people and holding more than 250 people as hostages, out of which over 100 are still in captivity

EAM S Jaishankar

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is on an official visit to Malaysia, followed by his visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a strong statement on the Israel-Palestine issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that whatever the rights and wrongs in the whole conflict between Israel and Palestine, the underlying fact is that the Palestinians have been denied their rights and homeland.
He stated that what transpired on October 7 was a 'terrorist attack' but also acknowledged, in reference to the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza, that every response must take into account something called international humanitarian law.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Malaysia, was interacting with the Indian community during an event.
"How different pulls and pressures can be. On one hand, what happened on October 7 was terrorism. On the other hand, nobody would countenance the death of innocent civilians. Countries may be justified in their own minds in responding, but you cannot have a response that...every response must take into account something called international humanitarian law," Jaishankar said.
"The fact is whatever the rights and wrongs of the issue, there is underlying issue of the rights of the Palestinians and the fact that they have been denied their homeland," he added.
Hamas launched a horrific terror attack in Israel on October 7 killing more than 1200 people and holding more than 250 people as hostages, out of which over 100 are still in captivity.
In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the Hamas units. However, the operation has also resulted in civilian casualties. According to Gaza ministry, more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza including women and children.
Notably, PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.
However, India has also continued with its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar is on an official visit to Malaysia, followed by his visits to Singapore and the Philippines.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

700 personnel join 'Tiger Triumph'; India, US Navy ships sail out together

My first duty to Indians is to secure the border, says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls on Malaysian PM, discusses cooperation in multiple sectors

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India on Thursday: MEA

Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels operating around nation

Earlier in the day, he called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and expressed admiration for his vision aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and Malaysia. He also emphasised that this vision will serve as a catalyst for crafting a more ambitious agenda to advance the relationship between the two nations.
He also held a round-table meeting with CEOs in Malaysia and appreciated their growing interest in partnering with Indian industries.
"A productive round-table meeting with CEOs in Malaysia. Glad to hear about growing interest in partnering with Indian industries. Encouraged them to join in India's growth story. Discussed geopolitical developments that can provide more opportunities in business interactions," the EAM posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : palestine S Jaishankar West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon