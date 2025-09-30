Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gandhi statue in London vandalised, Indian mission strongly condemns act

The plinth of the iconic statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose, was discovered daubed with some disturbing graffiti

Indian high commission, india flag

Gandhi Jayanti, designated as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, is commemorated with floral tributes and Gandhiji's favourite bhajans at the monument | Image: Facebook/ India in UK

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

The High Commission of India has strongly condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square in London on Monday, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are scheduled to be held at the site on October 2.

The plinth of the iconic statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose, was discovered daubed with some disturbing graffiti. The Indian mission said it has reported the desecration to the local authorities, even as its officials are at the site to coordinate the restoration of the monument to its original state.

The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement on social media.

 

This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity, it stated.

Gandhi Jayanti, designated as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, is commemorated with floral tributes and Gandhiji's favourite bhajans at the monument in London annually on October 2.

The bronze statue, created with the backing of the India League, was unveiled in 1968 at the square as a nod to Mahatma Gandhi's days as a law student at the nearby University College London. The inscription on the plinth reads: Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948.

The Metropolitan Police and the local Camden Council authorities said they are looking into reports of vandalism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahatma Gandhi London indian high commission Statue vandalism

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

