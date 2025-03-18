The international order needs to be fair to be effective, says Jaishankar

Hitting out at the international order created by Western nations after World War II, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the current scenario requires it to be fair before it can be effective, arguing that its virtues are exaggerated.
Speaking at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference, the minister said the world needs a strong United Nations to uphold a rules-based order, but for that, a fairer UN is needed. "It is important to audit the workings of the world over the last eight decades and be honest about it. And understand today that the balances and shareholding in the world have changed. We need a different conversation, and frankly, a new world order," he argued.
He stressed that the West has selectively approached similar issues in different nations, often applying global rules on sovereignty and territorial integrity while keeping its own interests in mind. The 'longest-standing' illegal occupation of a territory globally after World War II has been experienced by India—in Kashmir, he stressed.
Jaishankar also said Western powers have changed their position on terror actors such as the Taliban multiple times based on whether it suited their interests. Meanwhile, multiple coups in Myanmar have been condemned, while the same has been overlooked in one of India's western neighbours, he said, hinting at Pakistan.
The minister also touched upon cross-border political interference. "When the West goes out into other nations, it is considered to be in pursuance of democratic freedoms, but when other nations do the same, it is looked at as having malign intentions," he said. However, Jaishankar stressed the overarching need for an international order, given that even smaller countries can be risky, exploiting global disorder.