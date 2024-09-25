Theaterisation to streamline joint operations across 3 services: Army chief

At present, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have separate commands | (Photo: PTI)

As the government looks at rolling out the ambitious theaterisation model, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said it will streamline joint operations across the three services and improve India's ability to respond swiftly to any contingency. In an address at a conference, Gen Dwivedi touched upon the Army's "steady progress" towards theaterisation process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also highlighted the progress being made in building critical infrastructure along the northern borders, saying it is of utmost importance for maintaining territorial integrity. According to the Army, Gen Dwivedi said theaterisation will streamline joint operations across the three services and improve India's ability to respond swiftly to any contingency.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy, and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

The Army chief, talking about the rapid pace at which India is enhancing its operational readiness, highlighted the progress being made in building critical infrastructure along the northern borders, saying it is of utmost importance for maintaining territorial integrity.

Gen Dwivedi reiterated that the path to peace is through deterrence, and deterrence is built on strength.

He emphasised that India's strength lies not only in its military but in its collective national effort, spanning government, industry, and civil society.

In his remarks, Gen Dwivedi highlighted India's comprehensive approach towards building multi-domain capabilities for national security and outlined the Indian Army's "significant strides" in enhancing preparedness across various domains, including space, cyber and information warfare.

The Army chief began by reflecting on India's rise as a global power, citing the nation's leadership in various international forums and initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

These initiatives demonstrate India's commitment to global solutions and its growing stature in the international community, he said.

Gen Dwivedi also talked about the critical importance of "information and cognitive" warfare in today's security environment and asserted that India must continue to enhance its capabilities in cyber and electronic warfare to safeguard its information ecosystem and counter disinformation.

At the operational level, the Indian Army has been steadily upgrading its electronic warfare units, modernising cyber defences, and integrating cutting-edge technologies to remain ahead of emerging threats, he said.

India's steady march towards self-reliance and technological innovation will ensure that it remains well-prepared to face any challenges to its security, he added.