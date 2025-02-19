Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / They have lot more money: Trump on $21 mn fund for India's 'voter turnout'

They have lot more money: Trump on $21 mn fund for India's 'voter turnout'

While he acknowledged his respect for India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump criticised the idea of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country

Donald Trump, Trump

Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money: Trump | (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decision to cancel $21 million fund marked for 'Voter Turnout in India', President Donald Trump said that India, with its growing economy and high taxation rates, did not need such financial support.

While he acknowledged his respect for India and its Prime Minister, Trump criticised the idea of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?"

 

On February 16, DOGE posted a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of $21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India."

The DOGE, led by Elon Musk announced cancelling a $22 million funding intended for "voter turnout in India" on Saturday.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak, Narendra Modi

Former UK premier Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Vladimir Putin, Putin

News updates: Putin adviser says Russia-US talks were successful

BJP Flag, BJP

Wait for new Delhi CM to end tomorrow, over 50,000 invited for swearing-in

Modi, Narendra Modi

Gujarat's bond with BJP getting stronger by the day, says PM Modi

PremiumPM Narendra Modi with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatari Amir's visit comes even as India's natural gas usage falls

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including "$21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.

Bhartiya Janta Party's Amit Malviya took to his X to react to the announcement. "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" his post read.

Other funding cancelled by the US department included $10 million for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision."

"$486M to the 'Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,' including $22M for an 'inclusive and participatory political process' in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India," DOGE said.

A $29 million intended for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and a $39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal was also cancelled.

Similarly, $1.5 million for "voter confidence" in Liberia, $14 million for "social cohesion" in Mali, $2.5 million for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa," and $47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia" were also cancelled by DOGE.

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina blames Yunus for lawlessness in country

Rafale M fighter aircraft

Navy's Rs 60,000 cr Rafale-M jet deal to help upgrade IAF's capabilities

Palestinians walk past rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday

'Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal'

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Al Thani, Thani

India, Qatar upgrade ties, aim to double bilateral trade to $28 bn in 5 yrs

Oil imports, Crude oil

US becomes India's 5th largest crude oil supplier in Jan as imports surge

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Elon Musk Donald Trump administration Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11What is the Perplexity AIKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon