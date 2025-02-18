Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US becomes India's 5th largest crude oil supplier in Jan as imports surge

US becomes India's 5th largest crude oil supplier in Jan as imports surge

Widened sanctions on Moscow by Western countries including the United States have roiled global oil trade and forced buyers of discounted Russian crude to find new ways to maintain their purchases

India's oil imports from the United States rose sharply in January from December, turning Washington as the fifth largest oil supplier to New Delhi, data obtained from trade sources show. 
India shipped in 218,400 barrels per day of oil from the US compared to 70,600 bpd in December, the data showed.
Refiners in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, are bracing for higher imports of energy from Washington, as New Delhi looks to boost its energy purchases from the US to $25 billion from $15 billion last year. 
India's imports from its top oil supplier Russia rose 4.3 per cent last month to 1.58 million barrels per day, per data. 
 
The purchase of Russian oil by India is likely to fall in the coming months as refiners would buy Russian oil only if it is supplied by companies and ships that have not been sanctioned by the United States. 

Imports of middle eastern oil rose by 6.5 per cent in January to 2.7 million bpd, with Iraq continuing to be the second largest oil supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the data. 
Last month, Indian refiners turned to non-Russian oil after the government warned them about the US sanctions weeks before they were announced. 
The share of middle eastern oil in India's about 5.1 million bpd crude imports in January rose to a 27-month high of about 53 per cent, while that of Russia remained almost stagnant from December, the data showed. 
In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year from April 1, 2024, India's oil imports rose 4.5 per cent to average at 4.8 million barrels per day, per data.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

