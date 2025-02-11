Business Standard

Two Army personnel including officer killed in IED blast near LoC in Jammu

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm

Jammu
Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), believed to have been planted by terrorists, exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said "own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway".

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries, they said, adding that the condition of the other injured soldier is "out of danger".

 

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers.

"Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said in a post on X.

The entire area was cordoned off after the explosion, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Feb 11 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

