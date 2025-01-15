Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will remain our workhorse: Army chief allays concerns over safety of ALH

Will remain our workhorse: Army chief allays concerns over safety of ALH

In 2023 and 2024, the Indian Army has flown ALH for 40,000 hours. And, in those 40,000 hours there's only one glitch that took place, he said

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

His comments during a press interaction held here after the 77th Army Day Parade. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday sought to allay apprehensions over the safety of advanced light helicopter (ALH) and said the homegrown chopper has not hit a "rough patch" and it will remain a "workhorse" for the force.

His comments during a press interaction held here after the 77th Army Day Parade come amid reports suggesting there could be safety concerns with this platform, especially after a crash incident in Gujarat's Porbandar early this month. 

Gen Dwivedi was asked if the ALH has hit a "rough patch" after the incident.

 

"Let me assure the countrymen and my Indian Army that ALH has not hit a rough patch. This kind of a small accident keeps taking place, all over the world. Even the best helicopters which are there in the world, they also meet with such accidents," the Army chief said.

In 2023 and 2024, the Indian Army has flown ALH for 40,000 hours. And, in those 40,000 hours there's only one glitch that took place, he said.

Also Read

With 90 choppers on order, the Indian Army is by far the biggest customer for Dhruv ALH

No Dhruv, Rudra helicopters at Republic Day flypast? Here's what we know

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Su-30 upgrade to naval crafts: DAC clears Rs 21,772 cr defence proposals

Indian Navy

Chopper crash: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised ships looking for missing pilot

helicopter

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Snapping 5-day streak of new lows, Rupee posts best day vs $ in over 7 mths

"And, we are flying at altitudes of more than 15,000 ft...So, ALH is a workhorse and it will remain a workhorse and we have 100 per cent confidence in this (platform)," the Army chief added.

ALH Dhruv is an indigenously developed platform made by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Its armed version is ALH Rudra.

Three crew members were killed after an ALH of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on January 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bangladesh border

India, Bangladesh forces hold talks to ease tensions over border fencing

Modi, Narendra Modi

India building 60 Navy ships, likely to see Rs 3 trillion return: Modi

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Over 80 Indian Hindu pilgrims return home after visiting Pakistan temples

Joe Biden, Biden

Elevated ties with India, started iCET, launched Quad: WH on Biden's tenure

Topics : Advanced Light Helicopters Indian Army Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon