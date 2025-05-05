Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kulgam man linked to Pahalgam attack drowns while fleeing security forces

Kulgam man linked to Pahalgam attack drowns while fleeing security forces

Imtiaz Ahmad Magray from south Kashmir's Kulgam was interrogated by police on Saturday in relation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack

A video of the incident shows Imtiaz Ahmad Magray looking around the forest before running toward the Veshaw river. (Image: Freepik)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, a 23-year-old resident of Tangmarg in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, who allegedly helped Pahalgam attack terrorists by offering them food and shelter drowned in the Veshaw river on Sunday while trying to escape from security forces.
 
Magray was interrogated by police on Saturday. According to sources quoted by NDTV, Magray admitted that he had provided food and support to terrorists hiding in the forests of Tangmarg in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
 
According to sources, Imtiaz Ahmad Magray agreed to guide the police and army personnel to the location where the terrorists were hiding. However, while leading a joint team of security forces to the hideout on Sunday morning, he suddenly ran and jumped into the river in an attempt to escape.
 
 
A video of the incident shows Magray looking around the forest before running toward the Veshaw river, a tributary of the Jhelum. He jumps into the river and swept away by its strong current. The footage shows him struggling to swim, unable to navigate the water current. There was no one close to him at the time of the jump, and the entire event was recorded on camera.  ALSO READ | Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack trolled, NCW voices support
 

Security forces denied any wrongdoing

 
Sources said the security forces have denied any wrongdoing and have asked people not to spread false information about the case. “The security forces should not be wrongly blamed for the man's unfortunate death,” sources said.

Mehbooba Mufti alleges foul play

 
However, the incident sparked criticism from political leaders. Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti raised questions over Magray’s death.
 
“Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam, raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river,” Mufti said in a post on X.
 
“The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam appears to be a calculated attempt to derail the fragile peace, disrupt tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country. If a single act of violence can shake the entire system—triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, and the targeting of innocent civilians—then the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she wrote.  ALSO READ | Pahalgam terrorist attack: India curtails water flow on the Chenab
 
Alleging misconduct in the incident, Mufti demanded a thorough investigation. “Allegations of misconduct, whether in the Bandipora encounter or in this latest incident in Kulgam, are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough, impartial investigation,” she said. 
 
Officials say this is not the first case where a local resident has been caught helping terrorists with ties across the border. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

