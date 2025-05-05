Monday, May 05, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence ministry orders hit ₹2.1 trn in FY25, 92% awarded to local firms

India's defence sector received record orders as FY25 ends, with domestic firms securing 92 per cent of contracts; FY26 outlook brightens with reforms and exports push

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

The Ministry of Defence iked 193 contracts amounting to ₹2.1 trillion in FY25, which is the highest ever. Of this, ₹1.6 trillion went to domestic companies. Interestingly, the last two months of the year alone accounted for ₹1 trillion in orders.
 
Approvals for capital procurement in March alone touched ₹54,000 crore, including BrahMos missiles, Netra early warning aircraft, upgraded tank engines, and naval weapon systems.
 
Domestic procurement share has jumped from 54 per cent pre-pandemic to 75 per cent now. Exports in defence sector have also risen, and India is targeting to push exports to ₹50,000 crore by FY29 from ₹21,000 crore in FY24.
 
 
Read the full story by Ram Prasad Sahu here: India’s defence stocks rally on FY25 order surge, FY26 outlook
 

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

