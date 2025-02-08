Business Standard

Warned about deportations of 'illegal' immigrants from US: Taranjit Sandhu

Warned about deportations of 'illegal' immigrants from US: Taranjit Sandhu

Sandhu's comments on Friday came after the US deported several Indian nationals who had allegedly migrated illegally to the United States

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to US President Donald Trump | File image

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Former Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said that he had repeatedly warned during his 2024 campaign in Amritsar about the inevitable deportations of "illegal" immigrants from the US.

Sandhu's comments on Friday came after the US deported several Indian nationals who had allegedly migrated illegally to the United States. A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indian nationals.

"Some people go through Mexico illegally. And I know about American politics. This year there is an election in America. If you look at Biden's statement, what will happen to the border? No one can stay illegally... So it becomes our duty that their education system should not be degree-oriented, nut skill-oriented," Sandhu shared an old video of him saying in April 2024.

 

In a post on X, he stated, "I repeatedly warned during my 2024 campaign in Amritsar about the inevitable deportations of 'illegal' immigrants from the United States. Despite these warnings, many individuals traveled to the US illegally. Those who chose to stay silent then and are now raising their voices owe the public an explanation! We must remember to focus on education, skill development, and creating jobs for our youth as a long-term solution. Sharing this video from April 2024!"

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to US President Donald Trump to find a solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly migrated to the US illegally.

Dhaliwal, while interacting with the media, said that 104 Indians deported from the US had arrived in Amritsar.

"Modiji calls Trump (US President Donald Trump) his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue....104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today. Of 104 persons, around 30 people are from Punjab. All of them are in good health condition," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

