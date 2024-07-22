What Indian Army achieved is remarkable: Retd Col Thapar on Kargil war

As the Kargil war completes 25 years on July 26, the nation is all prepared to celebrate the valour of our heroes who fought against Pakistan. Remembering the Kargil hero late Captain Vijyant Thapar, Col V N Thapar (Retd.), his father, said, "25 years are not just for celebration. It is basically to recall the valour, the determination, the commitment, and above all the love for the country of our youth, young men, who turned the tables on Pakistan in a battle that was heavily loaded in their favour." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He further added, "We did not know that they have come and occupied the height, and it was virtually impossible except for these outstanding feet of young officers and their commitment at the height."

Captain Vijyant Thapar was commissioned on 12 December 1998 and joined 2 Rajputana rifles in Gwalior. Col Thapar was just 22 years old when a burst of fire struck him and he fell during the war.

Speaking about India's victory in the Kargil War, he said, "I feel very proud like myself am an old soldier with 37 years of experience, and what the army achieved over there is really remarkable."

Recalling an incident where a team from America visited he said, "I just want to tell you that American team had come and declared it is impossible what the Indian army claims till they were taken there on top and shown. So it is a wonderful thing. I would like to say that this is a war that has connected with your generation and a generation above you. This was the first war which was brought to the homes of everyone. They could see the Indian army in action. They could see the artillery blasting them, they could see the battle going on and therefore there is a connection. There is involvement of every Indian, then young and now 25 years older."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Drass to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War. Speaking on this, Col Thapar said, "The Prime Minister is the head of the government. Going to an event after 25 years is in itself a very big thing. He has been going to various other places but this is the first time he is coming to what I call the modern Kurukshetra. It is here where history was written, the golden page was added by the efforts of the Indian Army, particularly the young youth, the young men. 58 of them died over there. His visit will send a message to everyone in the country that this is the kind of expectation from every citizen of this country."

Commenting on the increase in recent terror attacks in the Rajpuri-Ponch area of Jammu, he said, "Even today, one Jawan has been injured. It is very sad and unfortunate. We have a very rabid, religiously rabid country on our West that is Pakistan and their focus is on destroying India."

He further added "Unfortunately for our country, a new status is emerging within the country. Pakistan will continue its activity as it is doing now because it finds it very convenient to send a few people who are prepared to die. Also, this thing is going on consistently, so it is very much time for us to be Proactive and hit back wherever we can. The plans have been premade and are ready, so at the moment anything happens of this nature, then immediately those plans should be put into action so that we can give them a fair warning. The border is so close that you can just vanish in no time. What damage is being done to our men and our side is emanating from Pakistan. The state of Pakistan is responsible for it and they must pay a fair price for it.