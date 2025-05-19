Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Won't be 'intimidated': Indian mission in Portugal on Pakistani protest

Won't be 'intimidated': Indian mission in Portugal on Pakistani protest

The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Lisbon
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will "not be intimidated" by "desperate provocations", the Indian embassy in Portugal has said after a Pakistani group staged a protest outside its chancery building here.

The embassy said in a post on X on Sunday that it responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the "cowardly" protest.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organised by Pakistan near our Chancery building," said the post.

 

"India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken," it said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi targets EAM Jaishankar, says his silence is 'damning'

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign secy set to brief Parl panel on issues related to Pakistan today

Donald Trump,Trump

India-Pak de-escalation 'bigger success than I'll get credit for': Trump

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Can't help economies of nations working against India: VP Dhankhar

Jairam Ramesh

Modi govt caved to US pressure on IMF bailout for Pakistan: Jairam Ramesh

It also thanked the Portuguese government and police for their support in ensuring the embassy's safety and security.

In a separate post on X, India's Ambassador to Portugal Puneet Kundal said that the protesters were met with the "silent yet strong and resolute message from our side 'Operation Sindoor is not yet over'."  "All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," he added.

After Indian precision strikes under Operation Sindoor', Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan-china, Xi jinping, Shebhaz Sharif

China provided Pakistan with satellite support, says Indian defence group

Jyoti Malhotra

What is Official Secrets Act, under which YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was held?

India Maldives

India, Maldives sign 13 MoUs for projects under Indian grant assistance

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh seeks talks with India to resolve trade issues: Yunus adviser

Mohmand Dam in Pakistan

China to speed up dam project in Pak amid India's Indus Treaty suspension

Topics : India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor Ministry of External Affairs Portugal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon