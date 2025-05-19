Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Foreign secy set to brief Parl panel on issues related to Pakistan today

Foreign secy set to brief Parl panel on issues related to Pakistan today

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor (Photo; PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee on Monday on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The briefing will be held around 4 pm, sources said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10.

Misri will brief the panel, chaired by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday.

 

The committee on water resources, chaired by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, is scheduled to be briefed by officers of various government departments on issues such as flood scenarios, protection of river banks, soil erosion, relief measures during monsoon, including rivers flowing across the border.

The government has decided to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to brief global leaders on India's resolve to deal with terrorism firmly against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Constitution does not support forced or fraudulent conversion: Allahabad HC

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi mourns deaths in Solapur fire incident, announces ex-gratia relief

Rains, New Delhi Rains, waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain, storm; AQI at 186

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey walks the runway showcasing the creation of designer Rimzim Dadu during the India Couture Week 2023, at DLF Emporio in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro forms panel to probe PSLV mission failure: Chairman Narayanan

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon