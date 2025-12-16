Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Unclaimed bank deposits more than double in five years

Datanomics: Unclaimed bank deposits more than double in five years

Only 3% of India's ₹67,000-crore unclaimed bank deposits have been returned so far under the Centre's 'Your Money, Your Right' campaign, highlighting the scale of idle savings

Public-sector banks consistently account for over four-fifths of all unclaimed bank deposits.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nearly ₹2,000 crore had been returned to rightful owners under the Centre’s ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative. This is three per cent of unclaimed bank deposits as on June 30, 2025. India’s unclaimed bank deposits have more than doubled to ₹67,004 crore as on June 30, 2025, from ₹27,824 crore at the end of  FY21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched the three-month campaign, starting October, to facilitate the recovery of unclaimed bank deposits.
 
Public-sector banks dominate
 
Public-sector banks consistently account for over four-fifths of all unclaimed bank deposits, with their
